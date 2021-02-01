Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Trading 10.5% Higher

Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.57. 252,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 117,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stanton K. Rideout acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane R. Garrett acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,525 shares of company stock worth $893,140 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYMC. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,427,000. Valueworks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 468,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $930,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

