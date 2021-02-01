Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Tops $0.0063

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $863,316.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00065975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.15 or 0.00898984 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00051662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00037444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,485.36 or 0.04375884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019770 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

