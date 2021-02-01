Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Trading Up 5.4%

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares were up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.71 and last traded at $79.57. Approximately 220,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 372,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.51.

Several analysts have recently commented on HYFM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYFM. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $974,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,999,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,770,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,097,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $789,000.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

