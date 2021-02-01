HyperCash Price Tops $0.75 on Major Exchanges (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $33.87 million and $16.34 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Compound Coin (COMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,841.70 or 0.99978765 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00026583 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.41 or 0.01038169 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.02 or 0.00313211 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00196708 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002441 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001971 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00031572 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,020,987 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.