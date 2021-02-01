HyperDAO Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $33,112.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00048425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00150232 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00068393 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00262672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00066150 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00039061 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,694,817 tokens. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

