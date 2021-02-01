HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Short Interest Up 34.5% in January

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,100 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the December 31st total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HYRE. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

HYRE stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.93. 9,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $193.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. HyreCar has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $10.99.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 481.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYRE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in HyreCar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in HyreCar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in HyreCar during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in HyreCar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

