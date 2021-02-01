HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Trading Up 10.4% on Analyst Upgrade

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $18.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. HyreCar traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $10.86. Approximately 1,186,766 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 501,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

HYRE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Get HyreCar alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the third quarter valued at $35,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in HyreCar in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $192.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 481.90%. As a group, analysts expect that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HyreCar Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.