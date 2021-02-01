Hyve (HYVE) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.01 Million

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $515,880.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00047835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00149413 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00068707 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00264289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00066827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00038137 BTC.

Hyve’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,286,352 tokens. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

