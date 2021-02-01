i3 Verticals (IIIV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect i3 Verticals to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. On average, analysts expect i3 Verticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $29.02 on Monday. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.45 million, a PE ratio of -725.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $837,261.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at $7,334,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 432,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,061 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.44.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

