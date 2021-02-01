iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$66.50

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$65.00 to C$66.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s current price.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$61.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) alerts:

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching C$56.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,420. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.22. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of C$30.38 and a 1-year high of C$76.23. The company has a market cap of C$6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.57 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$4.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 6.8000006 earnings per share for the current year.

About iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.