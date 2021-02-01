IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $208.00 to $253.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp traded as high as $218.27 and last traded at $217.54, with a volume of 5348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $209.95.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IAC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $8,809,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $192,402,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,562,000 after buying an additional 1,549,877 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,506,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 88.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,035,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,042,000 after buying an additional 485,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.09.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

