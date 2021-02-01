IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Update

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,630,000 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the December 31st total of 6,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth $47,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth $82,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in IAMGOLD by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $3.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

