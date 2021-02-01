ichi.farm Tops 1-Day Volume of $84,497.00 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.54 or 0.00010420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $84,497.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00146079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00067467 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00264546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00065872 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00038033 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

ichi.farm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

