ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.77

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 79412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 40,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,414,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 74,136 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 80,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 20,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.