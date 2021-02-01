Iconic Labs Plc (ICON.L) (LON:ICON) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.00

Iconic Labs Plc (ICON.L) (LON:ICON) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00), with a volume of 1467451735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of £1.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.02.

About Iconic Labs Plc (ICON.L) (LON:ICON)

Iconic Labs Plc engages in media and technology business, focuses providing online marketing, and content and technology driven products. It also engages in digital and social media publishing activities. The company offers advisory services to clients on their businesses; and delivers campaigns, as well as provides creative services to its clients.

