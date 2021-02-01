Idea Chain Coin Price Tops $2.01 on Exchanges (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded 52.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. Idea Chain Coin has a total market capitalization of $103.18 million and $87,233.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idea Chain Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.01 or 0.00005926 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00048549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00150094 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00068306 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00263264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00066299 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00038993 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Profile

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,252,304 tokens. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com

Idea Chain Coin Token Trading

