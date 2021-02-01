IDEX 1-Day Volume Tops $13.95 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $33.25 million and $13.95 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0589 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00064931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.02 or 0.00847166 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00050920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00033988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.83 or 0.04315062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019440 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 564,070,518 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

IDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

