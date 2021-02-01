IDEX Membership Price Tops $203.69 on Exchanges (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 56.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $407,385.38 and $2,036.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX Membership token can now be bought for about $203.69 or 0.00606758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00068097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.47 or 0.00883690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051520 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00038119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.59 or 0.04404306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00020100 BTC.

About IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership (IDXM) is a token. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale . IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AURA is the primary token of IDEX and the Aurora project, allowing users to directly contribute to and benefit from the project. Users can stake AURA and earn fees collected by IDEX in return for helping secure components of our decentralized architecture (see below). Additionally, AURA also incentivizes platform adoption and trading volume through IDEX trading rewards which are automatically distributed to users’ wallets based on their monthly trading volume. “

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

