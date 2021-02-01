IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.40.

IDXX stock opened at $478.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 83.39, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $489.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $516.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $2,572,740.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,978,874.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $577,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

