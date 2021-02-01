Idle (IDLE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.73 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded up 111.3% against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a market cap of $13.68 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle token can currently be bought for $14.56 or 0.00042924 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00047763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00146187 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00068142 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00263854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00066511 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00037959 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 939,007 tokens. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

Idle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars.

