Idle (IDLE) Trading Up 115.4% This Week

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 64% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Idle token can now be bought for about $15.08 or 0.00044925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 115.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $14.13 million and $2.69 million worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00047561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00144937 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.99 or 0.00265112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00066834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00067878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00038544 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 936,986 tokens. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Token Trading

Idle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

