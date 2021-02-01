IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) Stock Price Up 7.4%

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC)’s share price rose 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.69. Approximately 212,524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 320,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

The stock has a market cap of $166.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter. IEC Electronics had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 21.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in IEC Electronics by 7.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in IEC Electronics by 162.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in IEC Electronics in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IEC Electronics by 9.3% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 72,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

About IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC)

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

