IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) Stock Price Up 7.4%

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC)’s share price rose 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.69. Approximately 212,524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 320,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.
The stock has a market cap of $166.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter. IEC Electronics had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 21.07%.
About IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC)
IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.
