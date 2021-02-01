iExec RLC Market Cap Achieves $99.78 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $99.78 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00003679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00068277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.06 or 0.00859278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00049462 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00039495 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,523.65 or 0.04498153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00019935 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.