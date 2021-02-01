iExec RLC One Day Volume Reaches $6.41 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One iExec RLC coin can currently be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00003632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $98.17 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00065457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.62 or 0.00855082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00051704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00034399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.54 or 0.04356644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00019627 BTC.

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.