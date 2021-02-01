IFP Advisors Inc Has $54.95 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,111 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.2% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $54,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.43. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

