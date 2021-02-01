iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILIAF remained flat at $$185.00 during trading on Monday. iliad has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.19.

About iliad

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France and Italy. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as provides Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of March 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 5.8 million subscribers in Italy.

