iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Monday.

Get iliad alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ILIAF remained flat at $$185.00 during midday trading on Monday. iliad has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.19.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France and Italy. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as provides Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of March 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 5.8 million subscribers in Italy.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for iliad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iliad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.