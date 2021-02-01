ImageCash Price Hits $0.0070 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One ImageCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. ImageCash has a total market cap of $35,806.00 and approximately $45,845.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ImageCash has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00048232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00151091 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00067485 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00266514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00066818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00038681 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,200,746 coins and its circulating supply is 5,081,746 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

ImageCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

