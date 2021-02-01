Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Immersion in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.11 per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Immersion’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMMR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Immersion by 241.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Immersion by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Immersion by 203.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $15,190,000.00. Also, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 64,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $583,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 78,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,039,894 shares of company stock worth $29,572,721 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

