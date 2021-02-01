Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Trading Up 8.5%

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)’s stock price was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 147,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 136,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

The firm has a market cap of $78.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

