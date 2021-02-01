Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.48 Per Share

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Imperial Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $3.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Imperial Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

IMBBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of IMBBY opened at $20.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.83. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.629 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.94%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

