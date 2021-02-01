Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMBBY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of OTCMKTS IMBBY opened at $20.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
About Imperial Brands
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.
Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.