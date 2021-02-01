Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Trading 5.7% Higher

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)’s share price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.84 and last traded at $55.98. 258,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 376,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.97.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Impinj from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Impinj from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.29.

In related news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 391,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $12,179,289.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,661,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,139 shares of company stock worth $1,870,470. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

