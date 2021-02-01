IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Trading 6.1% Higher

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)’s share price traded up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67. 187,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 233,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMV. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on shares of IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $246.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). IMV had a negative return on equity of 180.04% and a negative net margin of 9,661.54%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that IMV Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in IMV by 29.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in IMV during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in IMV during the third quarter valued at $73,000. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IMV by 72.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in IMV by 143.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 26,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

