Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Incyte accounts for about 4.2% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Incyte by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Incyte by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Incyte by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 157,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.94.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $90.49. The stock had a trading volume of 17,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,763. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average of $90.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

