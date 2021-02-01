Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) vs. Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Financial Survey

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agree Realty has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Agree Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $203.22 million 6.36 $45.90 million $0.76 17.92 Agree Realty $187.48 million 20.59 $80.08 million $3.08 20.88

Agree Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Independence Realty Trust. Independence Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agree Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Independence Realty Trust pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agree Realty pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Independence Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Agree Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust 12.11% 4.09% 1.48% Agree Realty 39.39% 4.76% 3.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Independence Realty Trust and Agree Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 Agree Realty 0 0 8 1 3.11

Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $13.29, indicating a potential downside of 2.38%. Agree Realty has a consensus target price of $74.11, indicating a potential upside of 15.38%. Given Agree Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agree Realty is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Agree Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Agree Realty beats Independence Realty Trust on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.