Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Independent Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a market cap of $401.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $22.63.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 63,989 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,228,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

