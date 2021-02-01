Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Independent Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%.

INDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Compass Point raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of INDB opened at $75.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.59. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $81.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Independent Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.74%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.