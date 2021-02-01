Independent Investors Inc. Has $7.52 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Independent Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.0% of Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,838 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,306 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,943,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,486,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,247,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,909,000 after purchasing an additional 376,306 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Independent Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

NYSE:JPM opened at $128.67 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $142.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.97. The company has a market cap of $392.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

