India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Price Up 5.7%

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) shares were up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 9,338,560 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 4,603,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 3.89.

Get India Globalization Capital alerts:

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a negative net margin of 632.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 828,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in India Globalization Capital stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of India Globalization Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for India Globalization Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Globalization Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.