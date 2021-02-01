Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $22.54 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.1% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after buying an additional 17,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.77 and a 200-day moving average of $150.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $429.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

