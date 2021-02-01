Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the December 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 694,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of INGR opened at $75.47 on Monday. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $99.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average of $79.00.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 568.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.