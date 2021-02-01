Injective Protocol Market Cap Hits $153.00 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $153.00 million and approximately $59.35 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $10.02 or 0.00029750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00047832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00153608 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00067951 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00265455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00038975 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,262,410 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

Injective Protocol Token Trading

Injective Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.