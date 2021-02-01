Ink Protocol Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $703,427.05 and approximately $52,697.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 43.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00066887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.50 or 0.00887537 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00037587 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.33 or 0.04395475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019978 BTC.

Ink Protocol (XNK) is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com

Ink Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

