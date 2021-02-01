Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) rose 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 193,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 261,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $137.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39.

Get Innodata alerts:

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 1.14%.

In related news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 15,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $77,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stewart R. Massey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $79,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 242,297 shares of company stock worth $1,058,889 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innodata stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,796 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Innodata as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innodata Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.