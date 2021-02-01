InnovaDerma PLC (IDP.L) (LON:IDP) Stock Price Up 1.2%

InnovaDerma PLC (IDP.L) (LON:IDP)’s share price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 44 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.56). 110,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 159,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.55).

The company has a market cap of £7.39 million and a P/E ratio of -20.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 54.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 57.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australasia, and the Asia Pacific region. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and hair removal wax and jelly, and shave and shower sorbet under the Nuthing brand.

