Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IPIX) Shares Up 25.3%

Shares of Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIX) shot up 25.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.31. 9,943,519 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 278% from the average session volume of 2,629,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPIX)

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies to treat inflammatory diseases, cancer, dermatology, and anti- infective. It develops Brilacidin, a lead drug compound for the treatment of oral mucositis, inflammatory bowel disease, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection, and COVID-19.

