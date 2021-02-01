Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,973,000 after buying an additional 573,754 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $187.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $206.45.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.68%.

IIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.