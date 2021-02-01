Insider Buying: Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW) Insider Purchases 73 Shares of Stock

Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW) insider Matt Hotson acquired 73 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £149.65 ($195.52).

Matt Hotson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Matt Hotson bought 72 shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £149.04 ($194.72).

On Monday, November 30th, Matt Hotson purchased 86 shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £150.50 ($196.63).

LON:ARW opened at GBX 210.50 ($2.75) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,255.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of £373.38 million and a PE ratio of -3.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 194.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 138.56. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 306.80 ($4.01).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

About Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L)

Arrow Global Group plc identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

