Insider Buying: Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) (TSE:CRWN) Insider Purchases 4,100 Shares of Stock

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) (TSE:CRWN) insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. bought 4,100 shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,962.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,962.08.

Crown Capital Partners Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 31st, Crown Capital Partners Inc. purchased 31,930 shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.53 per share, with a total value of C$144,665.25.

On Monday, November 30th, Crown Capital Partners Inc. acquired 12,200 shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,847.94.

Shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching C$5.48. 1,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,667. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.63 million and a PE ratio of -5.21. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.14 and a 1-year high of C$8.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a current ratio of 9.62 and a quick ratio of 9.49.

Separately, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) from C$7.65 to C$5.60 in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

About Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO)

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

